Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Elect a stable govt which can safeguard regional aspirations: Harsimrat
chandigarh news

Elect a stable govt which can safeguard regional aspirations: Harsimrat

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also slammed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that despite being in power for more than three months and making one announcement after another, he was unable to change anything on the ground
Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to usurp power in Punjab through hook or by crook. (HT file photo)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged the people of Punjab to elect a stable government which could safeguard their regional aspirations.

She said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the sole party which had steadfastly stood up for the state and its people. Addressing a gathering in support of SAD candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu, she said the Akali Dal has a track record of safeguarding the regional aspirations of Punjabis.

Harsimrat also slammed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that despite being in power for more than three months and making one announcement after another, he was unable to change anything on the ground.

Castigating Arvind Kejriwal, she said the Delhi chief minister wanted to usurp power in Punjab through hook or by crook. Harsimrat also visited Dera Ballan in Jalandhar where the dera committee urged her to resume the facility of sending devotees free of cost to Varanasi to visit the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

Sukhbir seeks action in Jalandhar temple sacrilege incident

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of culprits who had committed sacrilege at Shivpuri temple in Jalandhar, besides uncovering of the conspiracy to disturb the peace of Punjab by pitting religious groups against each other.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP