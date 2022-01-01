Elect a stable govt which can safeguard regional aspirations: Harsimrat

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged the people of Punjab to elect a stable government which could safeguard their regional aspirations.

She said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the sole party which had steadfastly stood up for the state and its people. Addressing a gathering in support of SAD candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu, she said the Akali Dal has a track record of safeguarding the regional aspirations of Punjabis.

Harsimrat also slammed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that despite being in power for more than three months and making one announcement after another, he was unable to change anything on the ground.

Castigating Arvind Kejriwal, she said the Delhi chief minister wanted to usurp power in Punjab through hook or by crook. Harsimrat also visited Dera Ballan in Jalandhar where the dera committee urged her to resume the facility of sending devotees free of cost to Varanasi to visit the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

Sukhbir seeks action in Jalandhar temple sacrilege incident

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of culprits who had committed sacrilege at Shivpuri temple in Jalandhar, besides uncovering of the conspiracy to disturb the peace of Punjab by pitting religious groups against each other.