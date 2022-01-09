Elections: Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann urges people to write destiny of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appealed to people of Punjab to write the destiny of Punjab with their hands on February 14 and put the state on the track of prosperity, peace and harmony again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcoming the Election Commission’s announcement of poll schedule for Punjab and other states, Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the elections. “Voters of the state should cast their votes to get rid of those who have been looting Punjab for their vested interests,” he said in a statement.

Mann claimed that the people of Punjab have made up their mind to form the government of the AAP in the state which is evident from their turnout and support for Kejriwal’s guarantees in the public meetings being held by the party candidates.