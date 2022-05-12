Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, Punjab on June 10
The Election Commission on Thursday announced June 10 as the poll date for filling two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana and two from Punjab.
Two of the five Upper House seats from Haryana will fall vacant on August 1 with media baron Subhash Chandra, who was elected with the BJP’s support, and Delhi-based BJP leader Dushyant Gautam completing their terms. Going by the numbers in the state assembly, the BJP will wrest one seat, while the other will be picked by the Congress.
Former Union minister Kumari Selja, who made way for Udai Bhan, a loyalist of two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, by stepping down as Haryana Congress president recently, is likely to be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha.
Two Upper House seats from Punjab falling vacant on July 4 will also be filled on June 10. The terms of Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh end in July.
-
Yogi government makes national anthem before classes mandatory in UP madrasas
Singing the national anthem has been made mandatory in madrasas of Uttar Pradesh, the state Madrasa Education Board said in an order. The order will be applicable in all recognised, aided and non-aided madrassas. Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, SN Pandey, issued an order in this regard to all the district minority welfare officers on May 9. District minority welfare officers will have to monitor regularly to ensure compliance with the order.
-
Manipur-Mizoram highway cut off after torrential rains wash away diversion roads
Two highways in Manipur's Churachandpur district that connect Mizoram and other interior sub-divisions of the state have been cut off after the torrential rain washed away the newly constructed road diversions on National Highways 102B (Guite Road) and National Highway 2 (Tipaimukh Road), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
-
Mumbai to get single planning authority headed by mayor: Aaditya Thackeray
The Maharashtra government is holding deliberations to set up a single planning authority headed by an 'empowered' mayor for Mumbai, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday. Thackeray was speaking at an International Conference on Climate Crisis 2.0 - Mobilising Finance for Coastal Cities, jointly organised by Mumbai First, Government of Maharashtra, European Union and the Consulate of Netherlands at a Mumbai hotel.
-
BJP committed to give representation to OBCs: CM Bommai on BBMP polls
After a stir caused by the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday that all states and union territories must conduct their respective local body elections in two weeks' time, the Karnataka state government also woke up and pledged to abide by the ruling. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah then chipped in and urged Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state.
-
4 men allegedly strip Dalit woman in Shivamogga
BENGALURU: A Dalit woman was allegedly stripped in a public place by four men in Shivamogga district's Araga village on Monday, senior police officers said on Thursday. The district police have registered a case against four men based on the woman's complaint and a special team has been formed to track down the assaulters. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra hails from Araga village and the Thirthahalli police are investigating the case.
