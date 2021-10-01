Emblems of Empowerment| Stitching together a legacy of independent women

From learning the basics of chain stitching from her aunt to training young girls in the craft, Gowhara Gulzar, 30, has come a long way in life.

Married off at the age of 19, while also having the responsibility of providing for five younger siblings, the stitching and embroidery work helped Gulzar earn a meager earning in the initial years.

Soon she realised that her work could fetch much more than what she was actually being paid.

“In 2009, I received a payment of ₹5,000 for my work. This was a major boost for my confidence but at the same time, I realised that I could have earned much more if a part of my earning hadn’t gone to the middlemen and commission agents,” she said, adding that it was the turning point of her life.

“I began thinking of ways to increase profits for artisans,” says the 30-year-old who used that payment to set off on her entrepreneurial journey. Now, almost a decade on, Gulzar is the proud owner of five handloom centres in south Kashmir.

The centres train young girls in chain stitching and crewel work. At present, she employs around 100 girls.

“Once these girls pick up the skill, we provide them work at their doorstep,” she says.

Helping the young girls support themselves and their families makes Gulzar proud as she had once found herself in the same place.

“I was the oldest of six siblings. My younger sisters and brother looked up to me. My earnings from stitching helped my siblings get educated. Three of them have now secured government jobs,” says Gulzar.

“My youngest sister Nelofar pursued a course in fashion designing. She now helps me keep up-to-date with the latest trends in the market and also helps us expand our business,” she says proudly.

She found an ideal partner in her husband, who supported her in her endeavours and later went on to set up his own business in Anantnag, inspired by her.