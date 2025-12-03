Multiculturalism is not about losing one’s identity, but about enriching a society by allowing many identities to coexist and thrive, said Rajesh C Shukla, associate professor at Saint Paul University, Ottawa, while addressing a roundtable conference on “Diaspora Narratives and Multiculturalism” organised by Chandigarh University and the Institute of Development and Communication on Tuesday. Shukla emphasised the significance of embracing cultural diversity within a shared national framework. Rajesh C Shukla (HT Photo)

The discussion focused on Canada’s unique multicultural framework, shaped by its history as a nation founded on British and French cultures, yet home to over 450 ethnic communities. Shukla traced the evolution of Canadian policies from assimilation and integration towards a more inclusive multiculturalism.

He highlighted Canada’s egalitarian approach towards culture, where no single cultural identity is considered superior to another, fostering mutual respect and equality among diverse communities. In this model, migrants are encouraged to adopt one of the two official languages, English or French, while preserving and celebrating their own unique cultural identities.

This balance, he noted, forms the backbone of Canada’s social fabric and political stability. He also addressed current issues impacting diaspora communities, including a reduction in student visas from Punjab. Despite these challenges, he reassured that Canada remains a popular destination for Punjabis, with expectations that visa restrictions will ease in the near future.

Adding a nuanced perspective, historian professor Gurinder Singh Maan added a critical lens, questioning how the idea of India fits into Canadian multiculturalism and whether the model can extend beyond the Anglo-French paradigm. He noted that while theoretical frameworks are helpful, the ground realities of diaspora experiences are often far more complex.

Acknowledging these nuances, Shukla admitted that as a philosopher, his role was to present broad perspectives rather than delve deeply into everyday realities. The roundtable ended with reflections on societal evolution-from assimilation to integration and ultimately to multiculturalism-highlighting its potential as a model that balances economic progress with cultural respect.