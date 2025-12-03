Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Embracing cultural diversity within a shared national framework’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 05:34 am IST

The discussion focused on Canada’s unique multicultural framework, shaped by its history as a nation founded on British and French cultures, yet home to over 450 ethnic communities

Multiculturalism is not about losing one’s identity, but about enriching a society by allowing many identities to coexist and thrive, said Rajesh C Shukla, associate professor at Saint Paul University, Ottawa, while addressing a roundtable conference on “Diaspora Narratives and Multiculturalism” organised by Chandigarh University and the Institute of Development and Communication on Tuesday. Shukla emphasised the significance of embracing cultural diversity within a shared national framework.

Rajesh C Shukla (HT Photo)
Rajesh C Shukla (HT Photo)

The discussion focused on Canada’s unique multicultural framework, shaped by its history as a nation founded on British and French cultures, yet home to over 450 ethnic communities. Shukla traced the evolution of Canadian policies from assimilation and integration towards a more inclusive multiculturalism.

He highlighted Canada’s egalitarian approach towards culture, where no single cultural identity is considered superior to another, fostering mutual respect and equality among diverse communities. In this model, migrants are encouraged to adopt one of the two official languages, English or French, while preserving and celebrating their own unique cultural identities.

This balance, he noted, forms the backbone of Canada’s social fabric and political stability. He also addressed current issues impacting diaspora communities, including a reduction in student visas from Punjab. Despite these challenges, he reassured that Canada remains a popular destination for Punjabis, with expectations that visa restrictions will ease in the near future.

Adding a nuanced perspective, historian professor Gurinder Singh Maan added a critical lens, questioning how the idea of India fits into Canadian multiculturalism and whether the model can extend beyond the Anglo-French paradigm. He noted that while theoretical frameworks are helpful, the ground realities of diaspora experiences are often far more complex.

Acknowledging these nuances, Shukla admitted that as a philosopher, his role was to present broad perspectives rather than delve deeply into everyday realities. The roundtable ended with reflections on societal evolution-from assimilation to integration and ultimately to multiculturalism-highlighting its potential as a model that balances economic progress with cultural respect.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Embracing cultural diversity within a shared national framework’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Multiculturalism enriches society by allowing diverse identities to coexist, said Rajesh C Shukla at a Chandigarh University conference. He highlighted Canada’s evolution from assimilation to an inclusive framework that respects all cultures. Despite challenges like reduced student visas from Punjab, Canada remains a favored destination for migrants, promoting a balance between language adoption and cultural celebration.