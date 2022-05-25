Emergency ambulance employees to go on strike on Wednesday

The 108 and 102 emergency ambulances will go off road on Wednesday as the employees have announced to cease work if their demands are not met.

Currently, the ambulance service is being operated by Patna-based Company Pashupatinath Distributors Private Limited. Earlier, the GVK-EMRI operated the services for more than a decade since its launch in 2010.

President of 108 Employees Union Purnachand said that the GVK-EMRI company which used to run the operations before this year has not yet cleared the pending dues and allowances of the employees.

“The payment of arrears to the employees since 2015 is still pending,” he said.

There are about 1,200 employees, including drivers, support staffers, call centre executives, emergency medical technicians and response officers providing their services.

He said that the union has informed the deputy commissioners of the district about the strike through a memorandum but hasn’t heard from the state government or the health department as of yet.

“If we don’t get any response, all the employees will cease work from 8 pm on Wednesday,” he said.

He has alleged that the new company was also exploiting the employees. The PDPL hired the services of the officers of the old GVK-EMRI company while the employees were being terminated.

He said the company has yet not given an appointment to the 150 employees who were in the service when GVK-EMRI ran the operations.

The new company is not even implementing the labour law. The minimum wage for the employees should be ₹18,000 per month, but most of the employees are being paid much less forcing us to launch a stir, Chand said.

Meanwhile, the official from the PDPL could not be contacted for a response.