Emergency ambulance employees to go on strike on Wednesday
The 108 and 102 emergency ambulances will go off road on Wednesday as the employees have announced to cease work if their demands are not met.
Currently, the ambulance service is being operated by Patna-based Company Pashupatinath Distributors Private Limited. Earlier, the GVK-EMRI operated the services for more than a decade since its launch in 2010.
President of 108 Employees Union Purnachand said that the GVK-EMRI company which used to run the operations before this year has not yet cleared the pending dues and allowances of the employees.
“The payment of arrears to the employees since 2015 is still pending,” he said.
There are about 1,200 employees, including drivers, support staffers, call centre executives, emergency medical technicians and response officers providing their services.
He said that the union has informed the deputy commissioners of the district about the strike through a memorandum but hasn’t heard from the state government or the health department as of yet.
“If we don’t get any response, all the employees will cease work from 8 pm on Wednesday,” he said.
He has alleged that the new company was also exploiting the employees. The PDPL hired the services of the officers of the old GVK-EMRI company while the employees were being terminated.
He said the company has yet not given an appointment to the 150 employees who were in the service when GVK-EMRI ran the operations.
The new company is not even implementing the labour law. The minimum wage for the employees should be ₹18,000 per month, but most of the employees are being paid much less forcing us to launch a stir, Chand said.
Meanwhile, the official from the PDPL could not be contacted for a response.
Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites. The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.
Patiala court gives nod to special diet for Navjot Sidhu in jail
The court of chief judicial magistrate has directed the Patiala Central Jail superintendent to consider and act according to the medical board report on special diet for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was last week imprisoned for one year in a 1988 road rage case. A three-member medical board of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, had examined Sidhu on Monday, following which it had submitted its recommendations to the jail superintendent.
Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts
The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks. Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.
Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.
Body of Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried in Meham; two arrested
The body of a Haryanvi singer, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were arrested in connection with the murder. Sangeeta alias Divya had gone missing on May 11, and her family living in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area reported it on May 14, they said. One of them picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and then killed her.
