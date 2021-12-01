Employee shouldn’t overreact if asked to explain facts: Punjab and Haryana high court

An employee should not show over-anxiety or over-reaction simply because the employer has asked him/her to explain certain facts, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said.

“The employer has got administrative control over the employees working in its establishment. If the employer feels that an employee has committed some misconduct or has indulged in an activity, which is in violation of conduct rules, then the employer certainly has a right to seek explanation from the employee in the regard,” the bench of justice HS Madaan said.

The court was hearing a plea from one Satyawan Singh, who retired as superintending engineer, Gurugram municipal corporation. He had sought quashing of a show-cause notice issued to him in 2020 over withdrawal of promotion orders.

The Haryana government had told court that show-cause notice was served on the petitioner but instead of clarifying his position, he approached the court.

The government had pointed to an alleged anomaly in his promotion case, which the department sought to be corrected and initiated the process for which he was served notice to state his position.

The court observed that none of the order or notice given to him has immediate adverse effect. “The petitioner ought to have replied to the show-cause notice and appeared for personal hearing before the competent authority to present his view point. The respondents having not taken a final decision in the matter, the petitioner is feeling agitated unnecessarily and has rushed to the court,” the court said dismissing the plea on the grounds that it was premature.

The court further observed the wrong done or some illegality committed in the process can certainly be probed, by observing rule of natural justice. It is not a case of review of any promotion carried out by earlier members of the department, rather a wrong is being sought to be undone, the court added.