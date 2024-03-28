Employees on deputation under Chandigarh admn’s scanner

In a decisive move to enforce its forthcoming deputation policy, the UT administration has escalated its efforts by demanding immediate disclosure of all employees on deputation from various departments. The urgent directive by UT adviser Rajeev Verma comes just a month after the administration finalised the draft of the policy, aimed at imposing a strict seven-year tenure cap on employees deputed in Chandigarh. (HT)

Awaiting approval from the Union government, the policy is poised to primarily impact Group A, B, and C personnel from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, a large number of who are working in Chandigarh, especially in the critical education, health and engineering departments. In all, around 1,000 employees from Punjab and Haryana are on deputation in Chandigarh.

The education department utilises their services at government schools and colleges, while those on deputation to the health department are engaged at hospitals and dispensaries.

However, in the absence of a formal deputation policy, some of them have been stationed in Chandigarh for more than two decades.

In the case of teachers deputed at government schools, 80% are appointed from the UT cadre, while the remaining 20% positions are filled from Punjab and Haryana on deputation.

A senior UT officer said the administration had sought details from all departments regarding employees on deputation as last month, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had approved the draft of the deputation policy. “Comments have also been sought from stakeholders by April 13,” the officer said.

In a letter sent to all administrative secretaries/ heads of departments, it has been stated to send the information to the adviser’s office within a week.

The information includes nomenclature of posts where officers are posted on deputation, number of officers/officials on deputation, whether extension of deputation after initial year has been done from time to time with the approval of competent authority, whether factors like availability of eligible/ getting eligible officers in feeder cadre for promotion were taken into consideration while doing such extension and number of years, if any, permitted for deputation as per rules of the post held by the officer/official on deputation.

The policy, however, has not gone down with political parties.

AAP Chandigarh in-charge Dr SS Ahluwalia said, “It is nothing but discrimination with the employees of Punjab and Haryana. We will oppose this policy as apart from being a Union territory, Chandigarh is also the capital of both Punjab and Haryana. So, no deputation period should be prescribed for employees from Punjab and Haryana for Chandigarh schools.”

Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “It is nothing but their game plan to reduce powers of Punjab. Most of the top posts of Punjab officers in Chandigarh are lying vacant and preference is being given to UT cadre officers, which is not at all acceptable.”

What the policy says

As per the draft of the UT deputation policy, employees from other states will get an appointment in Chandigarh on deputation initially for three years and then for a maximum of seven years.

The new deputation policy has been framed in line with the central service rules, implemented in Chandigarh with effect from April 1, 2022, which have a provision of a maximum seven-year deputation period for employees to the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the UT personnel secretary has written to the UT education secretary to conduct a vigilance inquiry into an alleged scam of teachers overstaying their deputation period in the city. The letter was sent following a complaint by Savinder Singh, chairman of Joint Action Committee of Teachers, Chandigarh.

As per the complaint, a copy of which is available with HT, the union has alleged that a big scam was going on when it comes to deputation. They alleged most of the teachers and principals who come from Punjab and Haryana on deputation don’t go back once they come to the UT. They alleged that the maximum period that they can stay on deputation is five years, but some of them stay as long as 20 years.

Singh further alleged that this was also affecting the promotions of UT cadre teachers. “There are just 40 posts of principals in the city. If 25% of them are being given to employees on deputation, many eligible teachers will miss out on promotions. Preference must first be given to UT cadre teachers and then the remaining posts can be filled by teachers on deputation,” he said. UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said they had received the complaint and were looking into it.

Out of the 4,462 sanctioned posts of teachers and principals for Chandigarh’s government schools, 894 are reserved for deputation quota from Punjab and Haryana.

But currently, only 640 of the 894 deputation posts are filled, leaving 254 vacant.