Ensure strict compliance to Covid norms, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tells DCs

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday directed all deputy commissioners to ensure proper adherence to the Covid-19 norms as the state expects a big tourist rush on Christmas and New Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was presiding over a virtual meeting of the district authorities to review the preparedness to tackle the emerging Omicron variant.

He said as New Year was approaching, the influx of tourists would increase and, therefore, proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour should be ensured.

He directed the deputy commissioners having a high influx of tourists in their districts to take stringent steps to check the spread of the virus. He directed them to increase testing and forming micro-containment zones where Covid positive case is reported in the area. He also asked the deputy commissioners to organise vaccination camps for people coming from other states to contain the spread of the virus.

He directed them to check the functionality of PSA plants and the availability of basic amenities in the hospitals along with ensuring proper heating arrangements for patients. He also stressed surveillance of persons coming from foreign countries and contact tracing of such persons in case they reported positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the safety of the people was the foremost priority of the state government and every effort should be made to keep the state safe from the new Covid variant.

CM announces ₹164-cr tax relaxations to pvt transporters

Earlier in the day, addressing at a press conference at Mandi, the chief minister announced ₹164 crore tax relaxations to private transporters in the state.

The CM said the transport sector of the state is the lifeline of development in the difficult hilly terrain and this sector suffered huge losses during lockdowns.

He said that although the state is facing a financial crunch, the government has provided relief and assistance to all sectors.

He said ₹164-crore relaxation will be given to private bus operators, taxis, maxis, contract carriage buses, autos and school buses with effect from April 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said ₹62-crore relaxation has already been given to this sector in special road tax and token taxes and now the total relaxation, with today’s announcement.