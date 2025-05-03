Ensuring robust, sustainable, reliable infra govt’s priority, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Standard Operating Methods and Procedures (SOMPs) developed by the Quality Assurance Authority on Friday, marking a significant step towards ensuring robust and reliable infrastructure across the state. The event, held at the PWD Rest House in Sector-1, Panchkula, showcased the state’s commitment to quality-driven development. From left to right Development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Quality Assurance Authority chairman Rajeev Arora, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and public works minister Ranbir Gangwa during the event in Panchkula on Friday. (Sourced)

Saini emphasised that the SOMPs represent more than just a document; they embody a vision for building a foundation of quality, sustainable infrastructure, and good governance. He highlighted the Quality Assurance Authority as India’s first state-level institution dedicated solely to infrastructure quality, with its model drawing attention from other states and central institutions. “We hope this model will soon evolve into a national network for quality assurance,” he stated.

Saini underscored the importance of quality construction, noting that poorly executed projects are detrimental. The SOMPs are designed to set quality standards for government departments, engineers, contractors, and policymakers, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency. He drew parallels with the impact of SOPs in aviation and healthcare and highlighted the significance of quality standards like ‘Six Sigma’ in the global construction industry.

The Quality Assurance Authority, established to guarantee quality construction across all departments, covers key sectors like roads, bridges, buildings, irrigation, water, sewage, and energy. Saini announced plans to extend the Authority’s scope to include private infrastructure projects linked to government licensing, including public-private partnerships, private buildings, townships, and industrial parks, aiming to increase public confidence and investor trust.

Development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar and public works minister Ranbir Gangwa echoed the importance of quality in development projects, highlighting the financial and public impact of compromised standards. Chairman of the Quality Assurance Authority, Rajeev Arora, provided a presentation on the Authority’s comprehensive structural framework and holistic approach.