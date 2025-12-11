Entry-level admission window for EWS/DG opens Dec 18 in Chandigarh

Admission cycle for children from the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) starts this month, with online applications opening on December 18 for entry-level classes. Parents can submit applications at designated government or private non minority schools until January 31, marking the start of the process through which private schools fill their RTE mandated seats. Parents can submit applications at designated government or private non minority schools until 31 January. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While admission dates for general category seats were announced earlier this month, the schedule for EWS/DG admissions was held back until the online portal was fully ready and schools completed onboarding. Private unaided recognised non minority schools must register on the central portal by December 16 (5 pm), after which parent registrations will commence.

Under the Right to Education Act, all non-minority private schools are required to reserve 25% of their entry-level seats for EWS/DG children from the local neighbourhood. In addition, a 15% EWS quota applies to all private schools, including minority institutions, as part of land allotment conditions-though these schools do not receive reimbursement for these seats. Only Chandigarh residents are eligible to apply. For EWS candidates, families must have an annual income below ₹1.5 lakh, verified by an income certificate issued by the deputy commissioner, valid in the name of either parent or legal guardian. Schools cannot ask DG applicants for income certificates, as income is not a criterion for this category.

The DG category includes Scheduled Caste children, children with disabilities, those suffering from cancer, Thalassemia, or HIV; children of disabled parents, orphans, children who have lost their sole earning member and children of war widows or defence, paramilitary; or police personnel who died in service. Certificates must be issued by authorised bodies such as the medical boards at PGIMER, GMCH 32, General Hospital 16, or relevant defence and district authorities. Parents must also upload proof of date of birth - Aadhaar, passport, or birth certificate and two proofs of residence. Accepted documents include ration cards, domicile certificates, voter IDs, utility bills, Aadhaar, passports and property documents. Rent agreements are not accepted as valid residence proof. Applicants may list up to 10 schools for admission. The education department has included a total of 57 schools across Chandigarh under the unaided recognised (non minority) category for admissions under the EWS/DG quota.

Schedule for admissions under EWS/DG

16 December: Deadline for private unaided recognised non-minority schools to register on the central portal (by 5 PM)

18 December-31 January: Parent registrations open and can be completed at designated schools

1-21 February: Eligibility verification period

25 February: Computerised lottery (draw of lots) for seat allocation

9 March onwards: Schools begin confirming admissions

17 March: Second lottery (if required)

24 March: Confirmation of students admission by schools; admissions process concludes