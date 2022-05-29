Environment ministry panel lambasts Panchkula MC over garbage dumping on forest land

In Panchkula for an inspection to renew the environmental clearance for use of Jhurriwala forest land for garbage dumping, a central committee came down heavily on the municipal corporation (MC) for various environmental violations.

After ceasing dumping of garbage at the Sector 23 landfill, MC, without any clearance, had converted 12 acres of forest land in Jhurriwala into a dumping ground, posing severe threat to ecology and wildlife, said the four-member expert appraisal committee of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

“Panchkula MC does not have any environment clearance to use the forest land for garbage. The one they had, expired in 2020. Since then, they have continued to illegally dump garbage there. Multiple notices have also been issued for this,” said Virender Punia, regional officer, Panchkula Pollution Control Board.

Inspecting the forest land for renewal of clearance, a panel member told MC commissioner Dharamveer, “You have not done a good job, boss.”

On finding a choe passing right through the garbage-filled forest land, the member remarked that they were informed that the choe was “near” the land, not on it.

“Leachate from the garbage in the choe will enter the Ghaggar river, right? Be impartial and answer,” he asked the MC chief, who reluctantly answered in affirmative.

Moving a few steps ahead, the team pointed towards a natural drain: “You have blocked another flow of water. It is a natural drain and you have blocked its hydraulic path. What have you done?”

The team members lashed back when an executive engineer pleaded that it was just a “small area”. “Is this a small area, mister executive engineer? You don’t tell water from where to flow. You don’t block its path, and isn’t this the catchment area?” a member remarked.

Another member observed that there was an overbridge for wild animals over the national highway, hardly 150 metres from the forest land, indicating presence of a sizeable wildlife population, yet garbage was being dumped there.

With no further pathway to inspect the site, the team returned mid-way, after highlighting that every landfill site has a walkway.

The team then visited Ghaggar river and directed the MC commissioner to clear the garbage pile in Sector 23 within this year, as it was right next to the river.

The team also visited nearby residential sectors and interacted with residents, who complained about the massive garbage piles in Sector 23 and Jhurriwala, leaving them struggling with stench.

