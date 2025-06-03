E-rickshaw driver crushed to death by CTU bus in Chandigarh’s Sector 35

In yet another tragic accident involving a public bus, a 22-year-old e-rickshaw driver was crushed to death by a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus on the busy Sector 34/35 dividing road on Saturday evening. The victim, Ajit, was a resident of Daria, Chandigarh. (iStock)

The bus driver, Hardeep Singh, 47, a resident of Manimajra, who is accused of rash and negligent driving, was arrested on Monday, said police.

The victim, Ajit, a resident of Daria, was travelling with his father, Vijay Rai, to Sector 11 to buy medicine.

The father-son duo had left their residence in their e-rickshaw around noon. On the way, they stopped at the railway station, where they picked up a passenger heading to ISBT-Sector 43. After dropping off the passenger at the bus terminal, they resumed their journey towards Sector 11.

According to the statement given by Vijay Rai, when their e-rickshaw reached the Sector 35 side of the 34/35 dividing road, a CTU bus crashed into them from behind at high speed.

“My son was driving and I was sitting behind him. The impact was so strong that he was thrown off the rickshaw and fell in front of the bus. The vehicle ran over him, causing severe head injuries,” Vijay narrated.

Passersby immediately alerted the police through emergency helpline 112. An ambulance was rushed to the spot, and Ajit was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on Vijay’s statement, police booked the bus driver under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (A) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.