E-rickshaw driver robbed at knifepoint in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Posing as passengers, two unidentified youths robbed an e-rickshaw driver of his wallet at knifepoint near the dargah in Mauli Jagran on Saturday morning.

Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Sections 309 (4) and 351 (3) of BNS, and initiated an investigation. (HT Photo)
The victim, Manish, a resident of Mauli Jagran, told police that he was plying his e-rickshaw from Mauli Jagran to Housing Board road around 10.30 am.

When he reached near Himachali Dhaba, two youths hailed his vehicle to reach Housing Board Chowk. Upon reaching a mosque on the way, the duo asked him to halt and suddenly launched an attack.

“One of them grabbed my hair and held a knife to my neck, warning me to stay silent or he would slit my throat. The other searched my pockets and snatched my black wallet containing 800-900, my e-rickshaw’s RC card, Aadhaar card and other documents,” Manish stated in his complaint.

Before fleeing, the miscreants allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the incident. Out of fear, Manish initially went home but later approached the police station to file a complaint. He described one of the suspects as tall, wearing a black lower and a white shirt, and said he could identify them if confronted.

The Mauli Jagran police have registered a case under Sections 309 (4) and 351 (3) of BNS, and initiated an investigation.

