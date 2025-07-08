Espionage case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s custody extended by another 14 days

A local court on Monday extended the judicial custody of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, arrested in an espionage case on May 16, by another 14 days. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 21. Jyoti Malhotra

The 33-year-old was produced before the court via video conferencing. Earlier, her bail plea was rejected on June 12 after police raised objections, arguing that her release could hinder the ongoing investigation.

This is the fourth extension of her judicial custody. Previously, the court had extended her remand on June 9 and June 23, each time by 14 days. She was first sent to judicial custody on May 26.

Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, has contested the charges listed in the first information report (FIR). He argued that while the alleged incident took place in 2023—when the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was in force—the Hisar police booked her under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced Section 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Mukesh pointed out that Section 124-A had been kept in abeyance by the Supreme Court and therefore could not be used for prosecution. He further claimed that the FIR was based on her statements during questioning on May 15, which he says violates the legal principle that no individual can be compelled to be a witness against themselves.