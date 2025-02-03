Even ministers, MLAs unhappy: Vij takes fresh swipe at Haryana CM Saini

In a fresh attack on Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, senior BJP leader and transport minister Anil Vij on Sunday claimed that not only people but even ministers and MLAs are unhappy over the functioning of the state government. Transport minister Anil Vij conducting a surprise inspection at UHBVN’s grievance redressal cell in Rohtak on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“The chief minister should listen to his ministers. Even party legislators are unhappy with the way the state government is functioning,” Vij said while Interacting with reporters in Rohtak.

The senior-most minister and seven-time MLA has been at loggerheads with the CM for the last couple of days

“The voices of ministers and people are not being heard. Everyone knows who is running the state. We want to improve things and run a better government. The chief minister can snatch my ministerial post. It won’t make any difference, but he can’t snatch my seniority and MLA’s post which have been given by voters of the Ambala Cantonment,” he added.

Vij’s outpouring have come at a time when the Saini government is celebrating its 100 days in office. Earlier, Vij had hurled “udan khatola” barb at the CM, saying he (Saini) will come to know about people’s pain only after he gets down from his helicopter. Vij had also threatened to go on hunger strike over alleged non-compliance of his orders by government officials. There has been no response from the government or the party on Vij’s outbursts so far.

The transport minister said he has neither taken a bungalow nor any other facilities from the government, except a government car. “If the government wants to take the car back, they can,” he added.

When asked him about Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana’s claim that officials were complying with his orders, Vij expressed surprise and said Rana had called him up 10 days ago and requested help saying “officials were not paying heed to him”.

“After winning the assembly election, I had clearly stated that the officials worked against me during the polls. Despite that, they were not transferred,” he added.

Vij also conducted a surprise inspection at Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam’s grievance redressal cell in Rohtak. He directed officers to address all complaints within a time-bound period. After receiving a feedback from a consumer that his complaint was not resolved even after 24 hours, the minister directed the superintending engineer (SE) to investigate and take action against the staff concerned.

‘BJP chief Badoli should resign’

Later in the evening in Sonepat, Vij said Mohan Lal Badoli, who has been booked in a gang-rape case, should resign from the post of Haryana BJP chief.

“How a person (Badoli), who is facing serious charges like gang rape, can hold a meeting of women party workers. Our party is focusing on increasing women’s participation by over 30 percent. A gang-rape accused can’t hold the position of the party’s state unit,” he added.

“The party’s senior leaders like LK Advani had also resigned from his position when allegations were levelled against him and Badoli’s stature is lower than Adavani’s in politics,” Vij said adding that Badoli should maintain the party’s sanctity by resigning from his post. It depends upon Badoli whether to consider his advice or not.

When media persons asked him about the loopholes in Saini’s leadership, Vij said if he finds any weakness in the CM’s leadership, he will reveal it at an appropriate time.

