Even unregistered projects under Punjab RERA ambit, says appellate tribunal
: In a major relief to consumers, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Appellate Tribunal has directed RERA in the state to entertain complaints against unregistered real estate projects.
In a ruling passed on May 10, the tribunal set aside the orders passed by the RERA Punjab that complaint by an aggrieved allottee of an unregistered project would not be maintainable.
The Appellate Tribunal held that the, “authority was wrong in saying that no complaint would be maintainable, simply on the ground of the project being unregistered.”
“It has been further held that simply because a project has not been registered, can never form an acceptable reason to deprive an allottee of his statutory right to file a complaint. The Tribunal has given a finding that the RERA Authority was wrong in declining interference in the complaints that too without applying its mind to the facts of each case, through the generalised circular debarring complaints,” it said.
The ruling comes on a plea filed by an NRI couple, Sapandeep Singh Bakshi and Amandeep Bakshi, from the UK, Aman Sethi of Sector 81, Mohali and Rakesh Kumari of Kharar, challenging a circular issued by Punjab RERA stating that allottees cannot claim relief of funds, interest, and possession in case of unregistered projects.
On December 6, 2021, Punjab RERA had issued a circular to not to entertain any complaint u/s 31 of RERA, filed against unregistered project.
In the past six months, Punjab RERA has dismissed several complaints of allottees on the ground that the same was filed against the unregistered project, and as such it has no jurisdiction to entertain the said complaints. The complaints were filed against the builders as they failed to complete the project on time.
The Appellate Tribunal also held that the RERA Punjab wrongly interpreted the judgment passed by the Supreme Court on unregistered projects.
Following the judgment of the Appellate Tribunal, now the allottees can file a complaint against the ongoing unregistered projects, in which the completion certificate has not been issued, before the commencement of RERA.
Harish Gupta, president of Builders Association, Zirakpur, said it is a landmark judgment as buyers will not suffer due to non-registration of projects. But, it should be applied before the implementation of RERA in 2017, he said.
Local body elections in phases after monsoon, poll panel tells apex court
The State Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that it will hold the local body polls in two-three phases after monsoon. The apex court has been told that the elections to the 20 municipal corporations in Maharashtra could be conducted in September-October, while 25 district councils, 284 panchayat samitis, and 2,000-odd gram panchayats could go to the polls in October-November. The SEC submitted a fresh time table to the SC early this week.
Sakinaka rape case trial: ‘Evidence was planted to incriminate accused,’ says defence lawyer
Mumbai: A day after the prosecution concluded final arguments against accused Mohan Chouhan, who is being tried for raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka, his defence lawyer pleaded that Chouhan has been falsely implicated in the case with fake evidence planted on him. Chouhan's lawyer Kalpana Waskar began her final argument on Thursday. According to the police, the 32-year-old victim had met Chouhan on September 10, 2021, at Kherani Road in Sakinaka around 3am.
3 men carjack taxi in Ludhiana, bumpy road saves the day
Heavy rainfall that resulted from cyclone Asani has brought Bengaluru's temperatures to their lowest in May in a decade but municipal authorities fear that the city is at risk of being overwhelmed by flooding. The coldest day in May in the last five decades in Bengaluru was on May 14, 1972, when the maximum temperature recorded was 22.2C. The city has received 255 mm of rain since March 1 -- a 171-mm departure from normal.
Excavation at Kotul site dates back to historic era
Archaeologists from the Pune-based Deccan College Postgraduate and Research Institute have found artefacts and other ancient ruins dating back to the early historic era at Kotul, located in Ahmednagar district along the Junnar-Nashik route. A team of archaeologists recently concluded their excavation at a site in Kotul, the traces of which took them back nearly 2,000 years. Pandurang Sabale, head, department of ancient Indian history and culture and archaeology, along with other researchers, led the excavation at Kotul.
Mumbai and Thane report significant weekly rise in Covid cases
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday added 231 new cases of Covid-19, with a chunk of them reported from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts. The city added 139 new cases, while the Pune district saw 41 cases, followed by Thane district with 19. Between April 27 and May 3, Mumbai saw 637 cases, which increased to 844 between May 4 and May 10. Thane had 114 cases which increased to 170 between May 4 and May 10.
