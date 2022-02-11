Evicted by in-laws, widow ends life in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

Forced out by her in-laws after her husband’s death, a woman in her early 30s hanged herself to death at her parents’ house in Dera Bassi on Thursday.

Her father told the police that she married a resident of Jagadhri, Haryana, in September 6, 2006, following which she was forced to take on a Sikh name.

In 2013, her husband died and since then, her in-laws had been pressuring her and her two daughters to leave the house and also refused to give her any share in her husband’s property.

Therefore, his daughter and two granddaughters had been living with him and his wife since January, the father said.

But his daughter had been mentally disturbed since leaving her marital home and hanged herself from a ceiling fan on Thursday.

On spotting her body, her parents brought her down and took her to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

On the father’s statement, police have booked the woman’s in-laws for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Dhaba owner arrested for child labour

Panchkula A dhaba owner was arrested for employing children on his premises in Morni village. The accused, Pankaj Sharma, was caught on Thursday following information shared by the child welfare committee and two children were rescued.

CHB appoints Wasu as senior standing counsel

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has appointed lawyer Gagandeep Singh Wasu as its senior standing counsel. He will appear for CHB before the Punjab and Haryana high court and other subordinate courts. Wasu is presently the special public prosecutor of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with 20 years of experience and has also served as the Haryana additional advocate general. He is also panel counsel for various boards and corporations of Punjab and Haryana.

Increase patrolling in Sector 61: RWA to SSP

Chandigarh Amid growing incidents of theft, Resident Welfare Association, Sector 61, on Thursday wrote to the senior superintendent of police asking him to increase patrolling in the area. They said the copper wires of nine outdoor units of split ACs had been stolen on February 6. The accused had allegedly gained access to the rooftop on the pretext of repairing ACs. “This is a serious issue. These thefts took place in broad daylight,” said RWA president Vineet Singh Chauhan. Police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station .

Tourism app for ticketing launched in UT

Chandigarh UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched an app to facilitate a unified ticketing system for different tourist spots across Chandigarh on Thursday. The app, which is being developed by the UT department of tourism, will work on both Android and iOS systems. The app will contain a special QR Code with a single ticket for multiple tourist spots, including Sukhna Lake boating, Rock Garden, Bird Park, hop-on, hop-off bus and museums. A provision for seeking permission for film shooting and food bookings will also be added to the app.

Ambala Cantt to get 24 open-air gyms

Ambala As many as 24 open-air gyms worth ₹50 lakh will be built in the Ambala Cantonment, Ambala MLA Anil VIj said. “The parks and grounds where the gyms will come up have been decided and work will start soon so that residents can maintain their fitness. The condition of parks has already been improved in various wards and now open gyms are being set up to provide a better environment for people to exercise and walk,” the said. The funds for the construction have been released and will be installed under the supervision of the sadar municipal council.

Sector 44D market body holds blood donation camp

Chandigarh The Sector 44D Market Welfare Association in collaboration with the Shree Shiv Kanwar Mahasangh Charitable Trust organised a blood donation camp on Thursday. As many as 64 people donated their blood. Area councillor Jasmanpreet Singh and Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh inaugurated the camp.

