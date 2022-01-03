Ex-armyman, wife killed by daughter-in-law, aide in Hoshiarpur village

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A retired subedar of the army and his wife were murdered and their bodies burnt allegedly by their daughter-in-law and her accomplice at Tanda’s Jaja village late on Saturday.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Hoshiarpur :A retired subedar of the army and his wife were murdered and their bodies burnt allegedly by their daughter-in-law and her accomplice at Tanda’s Jaja village late on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused and booked them under Section 302 (murder), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victims were identified as Manjit Singh and Gurmeet Kaur.

Victims’ son Ravinder Singh, who had recently returned from Portugal, told the police that last night when he reached home late in the night, the gate was locked from inside. He entered the house by scaling the wall and saw that his parents’ charred bodies were lying in their room while his wife Mandip Kaur was tied to a chair. Mandip claimed that some unidentified persons had locked her in a room and killed the elderly couple, Ravinder said.

He suspected that his wife had killed his parents as they had come to know of her extramarital relationship and often reprimanded her for that.

Tanda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raj Kumar revealed that after initial investigation, accused Mandip and her accomplice Jasmeet Singh, a resident of Sanghar village in Amritsar, had been arrested.

“The duo smothered the couple with a cloth and stabbed them with a knife. Later they set the bodies on fire to eliminate evidence,” the DSP said.

He said Jasmeet had also stolen cash and ornaments from the house which have also been recovered.

