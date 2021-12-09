Ex-gangster Lakha Sidhana, others booked for murder bid after firing at singer’s house in Tarn Taran

Gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, Punjabi singer Jagdeep Randhawa along with others were booked for attempt to murder and other charges after a group of 10-15 persons allegedly opened fire at the house of Sony Mann, a woman singer, in Muradpura area of Tarn Taran town, police said on Wednesday.

In a complaint lodged at the Tarn Taran city police station, Mann’s aide and music director Kanwal Ranbir Singh, who also lives with her, said, “Karan Pathak of nearby Dhotian village, Tej Partap and Bhola Singh of Jodhpur village along with 10-15 persons armed with rifles came on a car and opened fire at the gate of the house with an intention to kill us. They said they were sent by Lakha Sidhana and singer Randhawa who have objected to the song of Sony Mann.”

The song in question “Sun Tatta Tatta” makes alleged negative remarks against Sidhana and controversial Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale. It also glorifies Sikh militants Harjinder Singh Jinda and Sukhdev Singh Sukha who assassinated General AS Vaidya who headed the army’s Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple to flush out extremists.

The FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

“We have started an investigation in the case,” said sub-inspector Baljit Kaur, the investigating officer.

When contacted, Sidhana said, “Filing cases and levelling allegations against me is not new. Some people are defaming me through various means. Since I announced to contest the assembly elections, I apprehended that I might be put in jail by filing a false case against me. The politicians fear that if I reach the Vidhan Sabha, I will expose their wrongdoings. The attack on the singer’s house should be investigated properly.”