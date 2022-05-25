Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered in Ludhiana’s GTB Nagar

A 67-year-old retired air force official and his 63-year-old wife were found murdered on the first floor of their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road here on Wednesday. The police have zeroed in on four suspects.

The incident comes days after an elderly couple was found murdered at their house in a posh BRS Nagar locality in Ludhiana on May 4. Police had arrested a UK citizen, who was the brother-in-law of the victims’ son and was nursing a grudge against them, within two days of the crime.

The victims have been identified as Bhupinder Singh and Suspinder Kaur. The body of Bhupinder Singh was found near the kitchen, while his wife was lying dead on the bed. Prima facie it appears that both of them were strangled to death.

The cloth in the cupboard was scattered on the floor and the door on the first floor was open. The incident came to light at 7 am when the victim’s son Harmeet Singh, who lives on the ground floor, raised an alarm and informed the residents about the incident.

Friendly entry cannot be ruled out: Police

According to the joint commissioner of police (JCP-Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, the victim’s son had informed the police about the incident this morning. Soon after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

“We have got some vital clues and soon the case will be cracked. No sign of forcible entry was found so a friendly entry cannot be ruled out. The close circuit television cameras were installed outside the house but the digital video recorder (DVR) was installed in Bhupinder’s room. The DVR is also missing. Further, it appears that the cloth was deliberately scattered to divert the investigation,” said Brar.

Four persons, who are suspected to be involved in the killing, were caught on the CCTV cameras installed at a house located in the colony. In the CCTV camera recording, the police have found a clean-shaven man in his mid-20s appearing to be carrying a DVR. In another video, three men with muffled faces were spotted escaping from the area during the wee hours.

Besides recording the statement of people living in the locality, the police are also questioning the son and daughter-in-law of the victims.

Rashpal Singh, an area resident said, “I was visiting the gurdwara when I received the call. Soon, I along with my wife visited the house and found the couple dead.” He said that the couple had no dispute with anyone in the locality and added that the victim, after retirement, was running a school in Mundian Kalan. His son used to run a boutique on the ground floor, which was closed for the past few months.

The Jamalpur police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC against unidentified persons and started the investigation.

Resistance marks found on Bhupinder’s thighs

A two-member board comprising Dr Charankamal and Dr Monika conducted the post-mortem. Strangulation marks were found on the neck of Bhupinder Singh. Besides, resistance marks were found on Bhupinder’s thighs, while Suspinder was overpowered and gagged to death.

The double murder of an elderly couple triggered panic in the area. The couple’s twin grandchildren, who were sleeping on the ground floor, are stated to be in shock following the incident.

On Tuesday, the couple had visited Doraha to meet their daughter who is married to a revenue department employee. After returning home, their grandson had offered them food.

According to the commissioner of police, Dr Kaustubh Sharma, Bhupinder Singh was working in the audit office in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and after retirement was running Kartar Convent School in Mundian Kalan.

Sharma said that Bhupinder and his son were also property builders. They used to buy land, construct houses, and sell it further. The victims’ son, who was sleeping on the ground floor along with his family, could not notice any activity.