Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Jaitu MLA quits AAP
chandigarh news

Ex-Jaitu MLA quits AAP

This is the second time Baldev Singh has quit the party. He first left the party in January 2019 and then contested the Lok Sabha election
Former Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Former Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh on Thursday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He sent a one-liner letter to AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann to inform him about his decision to quit the party.

This is the second time Singh has quit the party. He first left the party in January 2019 and then contested the Lok Sabha election. Though he later returned to the AAP fold, Singh was disqualified from the membership of the state assembly by the speaker on October 26 this year under the anti-defection law for leaving the party on whose ticket he was elected.

As per the Tenth Schedule included in the Constitution in 1985 and popularly known as the anti-defection law, a member can be disqualified if he or she voluntarily gives up membership of a party. He was unlikely to get the AAP ticket for the upcoming elections. While Singh could not be contacted, a party spokesperson said they had not received his resignation letter.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP