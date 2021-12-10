Ex-Jaitu MLA quits AAP

Former Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh on Thursday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He sent a one-liner letter to AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann to inform him about his decision to quit the party.

This is the second time Singh has quit the party. He first left the party in January 2019 and then contested the Lok Sabha election. Though he later returned to the AAP fold, Singh was disqualified from the membership of the state assembly by the speaker on October 26 this year under the anti-defection law for leaving the party on whose ticket he was elected.

As per the Tenth Schedule included in the Constitution in 1985 and popularly known as the anti-defection law, a member can be disqualified if he or she voluntarily gives up membership of a party. He was unlikely to get the AAP ticket for the upcoming elections. While Singh could not be contacted, a party spokesperson said they had not received his resignation letter.

