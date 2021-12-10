Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Jaitu MLA quits AAP
chandigarh news

Ex-Jaitu MLA quits AAP

This is the second time Baldev Singh has quit the party. He first left the party in January 2019 and then contested the Lok Sabha election
Former Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh.
Former Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Former Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh on Thursday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He sent a one-liner letter to AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann to inform him about his decision to quit the party.

This is the second time Singh has quit the party. He first left the party in January 2019 and then contested the Lok Sabha election. Though he later returned to the AAP fold, Singh was disqualified from the membership of the state assembly by the speaker on October 26 this year under the anti-defection law for leaving the party on whose ticket he was elected.

As per the Tenth Schedule included in the Constitution in 1985 and popularly known as the anti-defection law, a member can be disqualified if he or she voluntarily gives up membership of a party. He was unlikely to get the AAP ticket for the upcoming elections. While Singh could not be contacted, a party spokesperson said they had not received his resignation letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out