Ex-Jammu mayor among 9 booked in bovine theft case

Acting upon the directions of a local court, Jammu police have registered an FIR against former mayor of Jammu municipal corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta, and nine others in a case of theft of 13 cows and 24 calves and misappropriation of around ₹97 lakh of Hare Krishna Gaushala. The FIR under sections 316, 318 (3) and 325 BNS, 2023, has been registered on the directions of judicial magistrate 1st class (Munsiff), Jammu, Rekha Sharma, on the complaint of Rohit Bali, who is general secretary of the Hare Krishna Gaushala Charitable Trust. (File)

SHO police station Bakshi Nagar, Jammu has registered an FIR against ex-mayor, JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta and nine others, including Narender Verma, alias Nitai Dass, his wife Manju Verma, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Singh Rana, Varinder Dogra, Deepak Singla, Rajeev Sambyal and Rajinder Abrol.

Bali, in his complaint, submitted that Hare Krishna Gaushala Charitable Trust was established in 2017 and the complainant was managing its affairs and had personally purchased 25 cows along with 24 calves.

Before Jammu deputy commissioner took over Gaushala’s management, the applicant got to know about missing of cows and their calves and other illegal activities allegedly being carried out by the accused persons, including ex-JMC mayor Gupta.

Subsequently, complainant approached the tehsildar, Jammu Khas, on March 19, 2024, for a proper inquiry into the matter. Naib-tehsildar, Jammu Khas, who conducted the inquiry and visited the spot submitted his report on March 23, 2024, wherein the said officer highlighted the embezzlement of funds and illegal interference in the management of the gaushala by Gupta and other nine accused.

Even a probe by chief animal husbandry officer, Jammu, also found that 13 number of cows and 24 calves were missing from the Gaushala.

Upon these revelations, the complainant Rohit Bali approached SHO police station, Bakshi Nagar, for registration of FIR against Chander Mohan Gupta and nine others, but the FIR was not registered, following which the complainant approached Jammu SSP but even then no action was taken.

Thereafter, the complainant invoked section 175 (3) BNSS 2023 by filing an application in the court of Jammu chief judicial magistrate. The CJM Jammu entrusted the matter to judicial magistrate 1st Class for disposal under law.

The JMIC (Munsiff), Jammu Rekha Sharma vide her order dated February 1 directed SHO Bakshi Nagar to investigate the matter under law. However, SHO Bakshi Nagar did not register the FIR, prompting Rohit Bali to file a contempt petition on June 6 against SHO Azad Manhas.

On September 26, the JMIC (Munsiff) took a serious view of the matter and granted last opportunity to the alleged contemnor SHO Bakshi Nagar to comply the order of the court dated February 1.

Facing contempt of court action, the SHO police station Bakshi Nagar on Monday intimated the court of the JMIC (Munsiff), Jammu that a a case under sections 316/318 (3)/ 325 BNS, 2023, has been registered and investigation of the instant case is in progress which is being conducted by ASI Ashok Kumar.