Ex-J&K minister Lal Singh sent to 14-day judicial remand

Former minister and the chairperson of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, Choudhary Lal Singh, was sent to 14-day judicial remand till December 1 to Jammu district jail at Ambphalla by an anti-corruption court in a money laundering case. In the case bing probed by the Enforecement Directorate (ED) againt RB educaitoal Trust, run by Singh’s wife and former MLA Kanta Andorta, the minister was in ED remand till November 18.

Lal Singh (HT File)

He was arresred on November 7. Singh is being shifted to prison amid tight security by police.

“On Saturday, he was produced before the court via video conferencing,” said special public prosecutor of the ED, Ashwani Khajuria.

Special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases) Jammu justice Bala Jyoti observed, “since the investigation is ongoing and accused is involved in a serious and non-bailable offence, besides as per IO (investigating officer), accused tried to derail investigation by not cooperating and statements of other material witnesses are yet to be recorded. As such, the accused is remanded to judicial custody from November 18 to December 1, 2023.”

Khajuria added that arguments were also held in another case pertaining to the post-arrest bail application before the court of principal sessions judge on Friday.

“The court heard the arguments for nearly three hours and further hearing will be taken up on Monday,” he added.

The money laundering case stems from an October 2021 chargesheet filed by the CBI which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust.

Based on this, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 kanals vide three gift deeds executed on January 5 and January 7, 2011, the CBI chargesheet claimed.

The same court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Lal Singh’s wife and their daughter Kranti Singh till November 30, directing them to cooperate with the ED’s investigation without any fail.

Singh, a two-time MP and three-time MLA, switched from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014.

He was a minister in the Peoples Democratic Party-BJP alliance government in J&K.

Ravi Krishnan Khajuria