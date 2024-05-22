Ex-MLAs Nannu, Kotfatta join AAP

Former MLAs Sukhpal Singh Nannu and Darshan Singh Kotfatta joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday. Nannu, a two-time former MLA, was in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier, while Kotfatta has switched from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Chief minister Bhagwant Mann inducted Nannu and Kotfatta into the party. Former MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu being welcomed into the AAP fold by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann, while welcoming them into the AAP, said that every pro-Punjab voice is welcome to join the party. “The SAD is finished in Punjab as people have completely lost their faith in the party,” he said. Attacking the BJP, Mann accused it of doing the politics of hatred and polarisation.

“They have no chance in Punjab. Punjabis are known for their brotherhood. We will never tolerate any kind of hate against anyone,” he said, claiming, “The AAP does politics of work, and is asking for votes in the name of our work of two years.”

Nannu expressed his dissatisfaction with the BJP leadership, accusing them of ignoring the sentiments of dedicated party leaders and workers in the state. “The higher BJP leadership failed to feel the pulse of mass-based and dedicated party leaders and workers of the state,” he said.

Nannu was elected to the state assembly from Ferozepur City on a BJP ticket in 2002 and 2007. He left the BJP in August 2021 during the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. Kotfatta, a retired government servant, had won the Bathinda Rural seat as the SAD candidate in 2012. He contested the assembly elections in 2022 from the Bhucho Mandi (SC) constituency on an Akali ticket and came second with 24% votes.