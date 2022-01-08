Expedite notification of members or adjourn PU senate meet: Education minister to Venkaiah Naidu

Punjab education minister Pargat Singh has written to the Vice-President of India and chancellor of Panjab University (PU) Venkaiah Naidu to expedite the process of notification of the elected members of the senate or to adjourn the senate meeting which is to be held on Saturday.

As per the letter, Singh says the elections from the constituencies of faculties and the affiliated colleges of Panjab University were recently held, however, the notification with respect to the 14 elected members from the constituency is yet to be issued. Singh added that in the absence of the representation of the elected members, the interest of the faculty members and the staff would be jeopardised. “It is requested that the process for notification of the elected members may be expedited and till then the meeting of the senate please be adjourned,” he added in the letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the PU vice-chancellor.

Earlier, nine members of the PU senate had also written to Naidu, adding that it’s the first time that the notification of the senate was issued in two parts and calling the meeting before the complete senate has been constituted will amount to a violation of the PU Act.

The PU senate is set to meet for the first time since December 2019. With the spike in Covid cases, the meeting will be held online. The senate meeting will be broadcast live for the media in the DPR room of the PU. Eleven agendas are set to be tabled during this meeting, including the recommendations made by the Board of Finance in January 2020. The senate will take a final call on the reservation roster for the recruitment of assistant professors at its constituent colleges and the promotion policy for faculty members of the Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will also be taken up along with the other agendas.

Meanwhile, the high court has deferred hearing for January 10 on the plea of 10 university professors, who are demanding that the notification of election of all 14 members be declared. These include six elected members of constituencies of faculties and eight elected from constituency of affiliated colleges. They had also sought quashing of university order on convening of senate meeting without all elected members. But the court deferred the hearing for January 10.

