Experts sound caution after Ludhiana records 43 Covid deaths in 9 days

As many as 43 Covid deaths have been reported in Ludhiana in the last nine days, busting the myth that the third wave of the pandemic would be mild.

While on Saturday, the district recorded seven Covid deaths, it saw 23 deaths over the last four days alone.

Covid task force member, Dr Bishav Mohan said that there are three reasons for the spike in mortality rate. “Firstly, along with the new Omicron variant, the old and lethal Delta variant is also active in the state. Secondly, a large portion of our population is not fully vaccinated yet. Thirdly, majority of those infected were suffering from comorbidities, which is also adding to the mortality rate.”

Dr Clarence J Samuel, head of the community medicine department of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), said, “The deaths are rising and the number of infections is also peaking. During the previous two waves too, we saw a rise in deaths two weeks after the infection rates started rising. More importantly, in all Covid waves witnessed so far, the infections started rising after a gap of six months.”

He added, “We have to keep in mind that the Delta variant has not vanished yet, so we cannot afford to let our guard down.”

In the last week of December, CMCH had shared a projection which stated that by January 6, over 1,000 cases will be reported from across the state and the infection will reach its peak by the end of January.

“While majority of the residents were vaccinated around six months ago, there are many who did not take the second dose. However, the number of hospitalisations and deaths are relatively less as compared to the second wave,” added Dr Samuel.

939 new cases detected

In a small respite, the daily count of Covid cases went below the 1,000-mark on Saturday, as 939 infections were detected on the day. Seven fatalities were also recorded on the day, which included an 83-year-old man from Rahon Road, an 82-year-old man from Model House, a 65-year-old man from Daba Road, a 63-year-old woman from Civil Lines, a 63- year-old man from Jagraon, a 57-year-old man from Dhanas village and a 40-year-old man from GTB Nagar.

The district currently has 7,676 active cases, of which 7,440 patients are in home isolation while 215 are admitted at private hospitals and 21 at government hospitals. The cumulative count has increased to 1,03, 578 of which 93,732 persons have recovered.

The district administration is organising a mega vaccination drive on Sunday at 258 venues across the district.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that 28,58,021 persons (108.59 % of the targeted population) have received their first dose, while only 17,00,964 (64.63 %) have come forward for their second dose.

He urged all persons whose second dose is pending, to come forward for vaccination.

The DC reiterated that vaccination helps in boosting immunity and helps the body fight Covid if one gets infected.

The deputy commissioner said all healthcare and frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years and having other ailments are eligible for a booster shot, if they have completed nine months from the date of administering the second dose.

He also urged all government staff deputed on election duty to get vaccinated at the earliest. He said staff on election duty can get a booster dose after completion of 90 days from their second dose of vaccination.

The DC further said that special vaccination camps for all election staff including teachers, government staff, bank employees, insurance sector etc who have been deputed for election duty, will be organised at all training centres on January 23, 2022.

He said that both Covishield and Covaxin would be available at these camps.