Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Explainer: How a mayor will be elected in hung Chandigarh MC House
chandigarh news

Explainer: How a mayor will be elected in hung Chandigarh MC House

In a three-cornered race, which is the case now, Section 38 of the Punjab MC Act 1976 as extended to Chandigarh, detailing the procedure on how the mayor will be elected
A new mayor is elected every year in the five-year term of a Chandigarh MC House. In the first and fourth year, the post is reserved for a woman councillor. (HT File/Representational image)
A new mayor is elected every year in the five-year term of a Chandigarh MC House. In the first and fourth year, the post is reserved for a woman councillor. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

Elections for the post of mayor are held every year in the five-year term of a municipal corporation House. In the first and fourth year, the post is reserved for a woman councillor.

Secret ballot is employed for voting.

A simple majority of the present and voting is required by the winning candidate.

With no party getting a clear majority, of 18 seats, in the 35-member Chandigarh MC House, a three-cornered contest is emerging between the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. (HT Photo)
With no party getting a clear majority, of 18 seats, in the 35-member Chandigarh MC House, a three-cornered contest is emerging between the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. (HT Photo)

In a three-cornered race, which is the case now, Section 38 of the Punjab MC Act 1976 as extended to Chandigarh, detailing the procedure of mayoral election, states, “If there are more than two candidates, and at the first ballot no candidate obtains more votes than the aggregate votes obtained by the other candidates, the candidate who has obtained the smallest number of votes shall be excluded from the election.”

It will be followed by another round of voting in the House for the remaining candidates. The candidates obtaining the smallest number of votes at each ballot being excluded from the election, until one candidate obtains more votes than the remaining candidate or than the aggregate votes of the remaining candidates as the case may be,” states the Act.

In case of a tie, draw of lots will decide the winner.

In the present MC House, in case of full attendance - 36 (35 councillor plus one MP vote), a winning candidate would require 19 votes.

AAP requires additional 5 votes to its tally of 14, BJP with 12 seats (plus 1 MP vote) needs 6 and Congress 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out