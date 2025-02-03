Menu Explore
Ex-serviceman killed in terror attack in J&K’s Kulgam, wife, daughter injured

ByMir Ehsan
Feb 03, 2025 02:55 PM IST

The terrorists fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and their daughter in the Behibagh area of Kulgam district before fleeing; search operation underway.

An ex-serviceman, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, was killed, while his wife and daughter were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

An ex-serviceman and his family were attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. (Representational photo)
An ex-serviceman and his family were attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. (Representational photo)

The terrorists shot at Wagay, 45, his wife Aliya, 38, and their daughter in the Behibagh area of Kulgam district, they said, adding that all three were rushed to hospital in Srinagar. The soldier succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Security forces, comprising police, CRPF and army personnel, launched a search operation for the terrorists who fled after the attack.

