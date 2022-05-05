Eye on MC polls, Jai Ram goes on inauguration spree in Shimla

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹63.06 crore at different localities of Shimla on Wednesday.

He inaugurated Aajeevika Bhawan comprising 217 shops and 12 bakeries, and also laid the foundation stone for ₹33 crore project to stabilise the sinking Ridge ground besides creating open space under the smart city project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He laid foundation stones for a parking near SDA complex and another one close to Auckland House School, along with a local bus stand near the Gurdwara Sahib.

Addressing a public meeting, Jai Ram said various development projects under Shimla Smart City are being implemented by the government to provide world-class facilities to the citizens and tourists visiting Shimla. He said due to systematic construction and availability of various facilities on these projects at an estimated cost of ₹760 crore, the multidimensional development of Shimla city would be ensured.

He said work was underway on 22 parking projects in Shimla which will create an additional parking space for about 2,800 vehicles. He said integrated command and control centres would be set up in Shimla and Dharamshala at a cost of ₹65 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through these centres, security arrangements will be ensured along with 24-hour monitoring of the facilities provided to citizens, he added. An amount of ₹4 crore has been provided to the police department for the installation of CCTV cameras and purchase of traffic equipment in the city.

The CM said in order to boost the economy of people in Shimla, 22 projects of commercial and private sectors costing ₹106 crore were being developed, including book cafes, vending zones, Ram Bazaar, and lower bazaar.