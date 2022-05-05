Eye on MC polls, Jai Ram goes on inauguration spree in Shimla
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹63.06 crore at different localities of Shimla on Wednesday.
He inaugurated Aajeevika Bhawan comprising 217 shops and 12 bakeries, and also laid the foundation stone for ₹33 crore project to stabilise the sinking Ridge ground besides creating open space under the smart city project.
He laid foundation stones for a parking near SDA complex and another one close to Auckland House School, along with a local bus stand near the Gurdwara Sahib.
Addressing a public meeting, Jai Ram said various development projects under Shimla Smart City are being implemented by the government to provide world-class facilities to the citizens and tourists visiting Shimla. He said due to systematic construction and availability of various facilities on these projects at an estimated cost of ₹760 crore, the multidimensional development of Shimla city would be ensured.
He said work was underway on 22 parking projects in Shimla which will create an additional parking space for about 2,800 vehicles. He said integrated command and control centres would be set up in Shimla and Dharamshala at a cost of ₹65 crore.
Through these centres, security arrangements will be ensured along with 24-hour monitoring of the facilities provided to citizens, he added. An amount of ₹4 crore has been provided to the police department for the installation of CCTV cameras and purchase of traffic equipment in the city.
The CM said in order to boost the economy of people in Shimla, 22 projects of commercial and private sectors costing ₹106 crore were being developed, including book cafes, vending zones, Ram Bazaar, and lower bazaar.
Freshly dug cross-border tunnel detected by BSF in J&K’s Samba
BSF on Wednesday detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after it exchanged sweets and pleasantries with Pak Rangers to mark Eid. BSF sources said the suspected tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira around 5.30 pm.
Increase in repo rate by 40 basis points will hit MSMEs: Ludhiana industry
Businessmen running micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the industrial hub expressed shock over Reserve Bank of India's decision to increase repo rates (the rate at which Central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks) from 40 basis points to 4.4%, and said the hike will adversely affect the sector. Repo rates have been increased for the first time since 2018.
Ludhiana bags 41st spot among top 75 in Smart City contest
Ludhiana has found a place in the list of top 75 cities that have qualified the Stage 1 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. It is the first time that Ludhiana has qualified and has been ranked 41 on the list. Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list.
STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs
The Special Task Force, Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village. Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.
Now, Shena Aggarwal is new Ludhiana MC commissioner
After a major administrative reshuffle in the state, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Shena Aggarwal, was appointed as the new Ludhiana municipal commissioner on Wednesday. She will replace incumbent civic body commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal. With Surabhi Malik being appointed as the district's deputy commissioner last month, two women IAS officers are now holding high-ranking positions in Ludhiana. At present, Aggarwal is posted as the Pathankot MC commissioner.
