Facing problems in Behbal Kalan firing probe: SIT to high court

The special Investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it was facing problems in the probe due to lack of access to the findings of an inquiry into the Kotkapura violence, facts of which are interconnected with this case.

In an affidavit, SIT head and inspector general of police Naunihal Singh has told the high court that one more SIT led by IPS officer and ADGP, LK Yadav, is probing the Kotkapura violence case reported on the same day as the Behbal Kalan firing incident and that SIT led by him is facing problems in further investigation in the absence of access to the findings of the probe into that event.

The high court in 2021 had ordered in a plea that Yadav-led SIT would not share probe related information with anyone.

Many of the police officials who were present at Kotkapura were moved immediately to Behbal Kalan to deal with the law-and-order situation and some of them came back to Kotkapura. There are interconnecting facts which are there between the occurrences that took place at Kotkapura and subsequent occurrence at Behbal Kalan, Singh told the court.

Elaborating about it, Singh said, there are certain issues like the presence of police officials, including suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal and the then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh, at Kotkapura which have to be established by the present SIT as both the cases are interconnected.

Also, certain other material evidence and facts also need to be cross checked with the Kotkapura case. But due to no access to findings of the probe, present SIT is facing the problems, the court was told.

As per the SIT, the challan against Gurdeep Singh is yet to be submitted as it stands stayed by the high court and four challans have already been submitted. The probe is on and in case any material evidence comes on record, same will be considered and needful will be done, it further informed.

The high court has now adjourned the case till Tuesday for further consideration.

The SIT comprising Naunihal Singh, Satinder Singh and PPS officer Swarandeep Singh, was constituted by the state government on May 15, 2021. The SIT’s response has come after high court on May 12 had given one weeks’ time to the SIT for status report in the case. The report was sought in the proceedings in which Punjab’s former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, PS Umranangal, among others, are seeking transfer of probe to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Saini and Umranangal were chargesheeted by the SIT on January 15, 2021 in this case. Both are accused in the case registered at the Baja Khana police station in Faridkot. The case was registered on October 21, 2015, a week after two protesters were killed allegedly in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in the aftermath of incidents of sacrilege reported at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala.

AAP MLA wants to intervene in case

A lawyer for AAP MLA and former IPS officer, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh appeared before the high court and submitted that he wanted to intervene in the case. The court has not passed any order on request of the AAP MLA. Singh was party to the case, when he was an SIT member, in this FIR. However, after he resigned from police force, his lawyer has appeared for the first time in this case.