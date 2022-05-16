Factory worker sodomises, murders minor boy in Ludhiana; arrested

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police arrested the factory worker after identifying him from the CCTV footage; the boy’s body was recovered under a heap of fabric in a factory in Ludhiana
Published on May 16, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: Police here on Sunday arrested a worker for allegedly murdering a four-and-a -half-year-old boy after sodomising him and dumping his body under a heap of fabric in a hosiery factory.

Police arrested Ajay Kumar, 32, of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana and lodged an FIR against him in the case after identifying him from the CCTV footage of the factory.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO, at police station Salem Tabri stated that they scanned the CCTVs installed in the factory in which the accused was captured taking the boy upstairs. He came down after some time but the boy was not with him. The police searched for the boy on the first floor of the factory and found him dead under the heap of fabric.

The SHO added that it is suspected that the accused has strangled the boy to death after sodomising him. However, things will be clear after the post mortem report.

The police found a glass of milk and snacks near the boy’s body.

The victim used to live with his parents in the factory, while the accused, who works in an adjoining factory, was a friend of the boy’s uncle and a frequent visitor to their house. To avoid suspicion, the accused searched for the boy with his family.

The victim’s mother said that her son was playing outside the factory in the evening and suddenly went missing around 5 PM. Her husband has gone to Bihar following which she started looking for her son at her own but to no avail. Later, she informed the police.

