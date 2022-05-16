Factory worker sodomises, murders minor boy in Ludhiana; arrested
: Police here on Sunday arrested a worker for allegedly murdering a four-and-a -half-year-old boy after sodomising him and dumping his body under a heap of fabric in a hosiery factory.
Police arrested Ajay Kumar, 32, of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana and lodged an FIR against him in the case after identifying him from the CCTV footage of the factory.
Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO, at police station Salem Tabri stated that they scanned the CCTVs installed in the factory in which the accused was captured taking the boy upstairs. He came down after some time but the boy was not with him. The police searched for the boy on the first floor of the factory and found him dead under the heap of fabric.
The SHO added that it is suspected that the accused has strangled the boy to death after sodomising him. However, things will be clear after the post mortem report.
The police found a glass of milk and snacks near the boy’s body.
The victim used to live with his parents in the factory, while the accused, who works in an adjoining factory, was a friend of the boy’s uncle and a frequent visitor to their house. To avoid suspicion, the accused searched for the boy with his family.
The victim’s mother said that her son was playing outside the factory in the evening and suddenly went missing around 5 PM. Her husband has gone to Bihar following which she started looking for her son at her own but to no avail. Later, she informed the police.
Importance of radio technologists discussed at SGPGI, Lucknow meet
Gallbladder cancer, where the disease spreads to the liver isn't curable but radiological intervention technique called percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage (PTBD) is proving effective in providing relief in last days of a patients' life. Radio technologists have an important role to play in this technique, said experts at the fourth tech aspire master class organised by the radiology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday.
Sirsa man held with 5-gram heroin in Mohali
Station house officer of Phase-8 police station, Ajitesh Kaushal, said they had earlier arrested a also a resident of Sirsa, drug peddler Mukesh Kumar, who told them that Vijay Verma helped him procure 55-gram heroin. On Saturday, police received information that Vijay is in Mohali and arrested him. Police said that Vijay will be interrogated regarding the supply line of the drugs and those involved with him.
Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.
‘Majority of bipolar disorder cases remain untreated in India’
Senior consultant psychiatrist from Kolkata Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee on Sunday said that bipolar disorder is long term illness, consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. About 1 in 150 persons in India suffer from bipolar disorder but 70% of them remain untreated, hDr Mukherjeesaid. The theme of the CME was “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”. The CME was inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of Allahabad High Court of judicature.
Haryana Police alert people on fake unpaid electricity bills messages
The Haryana Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking citizens not to share any information on text messages being sent to them regarding unpaid electricity bills. Cautioning people to be aware of such scammers, police said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bill. Police advised people to remain careful and not fall into the trap of such scammers.
