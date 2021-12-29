Faculties constituency of PU senate: Chancellor’s office seeks comments of elected candidates over petitions

With the elected candidates of the constituency of faculties yet to be notified, the office of the Vice-President of India, who is the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), has sought comments of the elected candidates from the constituency over the allegations raised by the petitioners.

The election of the constituency of faculties was held on September 1, after which some petitions were filed raising questions on the election of the candidates. Six members are elected to the PU senate from this constituency.

The Vice-President’s secretariat in a letter to a candidate who was elected from the constituency has stated that several petitions were filed against the process of senate election held on September 1, 2021, for electing six ordinary fellows from the constituency of faculties. The letter also revealed that the petitioners have prayed for setting aside the election result of the ‘faculties constituency’ and for ordering fresh elections after revising and updating members/voters as per rules and regulations.

“It has been felt appropriate to seek comments of the elected candidates from the faculties constituency on the allegations raised by the petitioners,” reads the letter sent by the Vice President’s secretariat.

All six members who were elected from this constituency are from the Goyal group and are former senators. They are Navdeep Goyal, Ashok Goyal, Rajesh Gill, Keshav Malhotra, Ronki Ram and Anu Chatrath. The election for the constituency was held in September.

The chancellor’s office has requested the members to provide comments on the allegations raised by the petitioners by January 7, 2022, and failing which a decision will be taken on the given petitions as per the material available at hand.

So far, 71 members, including 36 nominated by the chancellor, have been notified. Six members elected from the constituency of faculties and eight members elected from the constituency of the teachers of affiliated arts colleges are yet to be notified.

Meanwhile, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has also opposed the scheduled senate meeting on January 8 and has demanded that a fresh notification should be issued which will include all elected members.

Elected teachers of arts college constituency seek notification to senate

The three candidates elected to the Panjab University senate from the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges, have written to the Vice-President of India, who is the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), seeking their notification.

However, it is also learnt that some other candidates of the constituency have also submitted their representations to the varsity chancellor. Even though a senate meeting is scheduled on January 8, the elected candidates from two constituencies have not been notified yet.

The notification for candidates elected from the arts college constituency is reportedly pending over the issue of one of the elected candidates being declared ineligible last month by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) has also written to the Vice-President of India, seeking the notification of the elected members from the constituency. They said that as the elected members have not been notified yet, the representation of all stakeholders is incomplete.

So far, 71 members, including 36 nominated by the chancellor, have been notified. The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 members are nominated by the Vice-President of India, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected from the eight constituencies.

