Fake engine oil unit busted in Zirakpur, 1 arrested

Unearthing a fake engine oil racket operating from a godown in Bhabaat area of Zirakpur, the police arrested a resident of Peer Muchalla on Saturday night. The raid, which was conducted in association with the legal metrology department on the directions of the Dera Bassi SDM, exposed a well-organised operation in which used engine oil was being repackaged and sold as branded lubricant, officials said. The items seized from a godown in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

Cops from Rupnagar were also part of the late-night raid at the godown number 3,700 in Bhabaat. The godown has been sealed. A forensic team was also called to the spot to conduct a scientific examination of the seized oil samples.

The arrested person found operating the unit has been identified as Sandeep Kaushik. Police officials said the accused failed to produce any licence, pollution control clearance or other mandatory permissions. “There was absolutely no documentation. He was running the operation illegally,” an official said.

Investigators are now tracing the network of shops and distributors to whom the counterfeit oil was being supplied. Preliminary findings suggest that the fake engine oil was being supplied extensively to motor markets in the Tricity and also to rural areas of Punjab and Haryana through independent mechanics.

The investigation revealed that used black engine oil was procured at throwaway prices from scrap dealers and vehicle service centres. The oil was then mixed with chemicals and colouring agents to make it appear fresh and new. The refined oil was filled into plastic bottles and sold under the labels of well-known lubricant brands.

Thousands of fake labels and packaging materials of reputed brands were recovered from the godown. The packaging was so convincing that it was virtually impossible for an ordinary customer to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products.

Zirakpur ASP Gazalpreet Kaur said the police had received a tip-off. “A large quantity of oil was recovered. No licence, permission or record of procurement and sale was found. The investigation has revealed that old black engine oil was being recoloured, branded and supplied to motor markets. The godown has been sealed,” she said.

The operation was carried out in the presence of assistant controller Pritpal Singh and ASI Balraj Singh.