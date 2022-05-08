Fake video: Verka lodges complaint with cyber cell

Officials of the state-owned cooperative dairy organisation, Verka, have lodged a complaint with the cyber cell seeking the arrest of those behind the circulation of a fake video where a man can be seen taking a bath with milk.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Rupinder Singh Sekhon, general manager of Verka milk plant, said the watermark of Verka has been superimposed on the viral video to defame the brand.

Sekhon clarified that the video has no relation to Verka and had been shot in Turkey in 2020. He added that the person who appeared in the video and the one who uploaded it had been arrested by the Turkish government.

Sekhon said that the livelihoods of lakhs farmers are dependent on Verka and the attempt to tarnish its image is a direct attack on their livelihood.

Many groups and social organisations have expressed concern about the viral video and demanded strict action against the culprits. Sekhon urged residents to share details of people involved in sharing such videos on social media.

He added that the complaint has been registered with the cyber cell under the Information Technology Act, 2000, so that necessary action can be taken against the culprits. He added that Verka will take legal action against those found circulating such videos.