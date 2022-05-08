Fake video: Verka lodges complaint with cyber cell
Officials of the state-owned cooperative dairy organisation, Verka, have lodged a complaint with the cyber cell seeking the arrest of those behind the circulation of a fake video where a man can be seen taking a bath with milk.
Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Rupinder Singh Sekhon, general manager of Verka milk plant, said the watermark of Verka has been superimposed on the viral video to defame the brand.
Sekhon clarified that the video has no relation to Verka and had been shot in Turkey in 2020. He added that the person who appeared in the video and the one who uploaded it had been arrested by the Turkish government.
Sekhon said that the livelihoods of lakhs farmers are dependent on Verka and the attempt to tarnish its image is a direct attack on their livelihood.
Many groups and social organisations have expressed concern about the viral video and demanded strict action against the culprits. Sekhon urged residents to share details of people involved in sharing such videos on social media.
He added that the complaint has been registered with the cyber cell under the Information Technology Act, 2000, so that necessary action can be taken against the culprits. He added that Verka will take legal action against those found circulating such videos.
-
Prominent crossing in Ayodhya to be named after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 this year. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.
-
Genome editing: Centre of excellence in CRISPR proposed at GADVASU
Jaswinder Singh, professor at McGill University, Canada, visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Saturday to initiate collaborative research work on genome editing using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology. The college of animal biotechnology organised a lecture by Singh on genome editing for food security and environmental sustainability (GEFSES).
-
Ludhiana civil surgeon issues advisory against vector-borne diseases
“We should not allow water to stagnate in and around our homes. The standing water should be cleaned on one day of the week as per the instructions of the health department. One should wear clothes covering farms and legs to prevent mosquito bites, sleep with mosquito nets at bedtime at night and also use mosquito repellents,” said Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh.
-
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: Govt girls’ school, Gill, lifts title
The girls' team of the host Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Saturday lifted the 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association. They beat Gill Baseball Club 12-2 in the finals. Seven girls' teams participated in the tournament including Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Nightingale Baseball Club, Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School, Baseball Club and Khalsa Baseball Club.
-
Leopard trapped in net dies of heat stroke in Bulandshahr
MEERUT A young leopard died of heat stroke after remaining trapped in a net for over 5 hours in a sugarcane field of Deorala village in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr district on Friday evening. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bulandshahr Vinita Kumari admitted that a timely rescue operation could have saved the life of the animal. A leopard got trapped in the net on Friday and villagers spotted it in the afternoon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics