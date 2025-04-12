Family alleges attack in Ludhiana’s Guru Hargobind Nagar

A late-night altercation escalated into violence in Guru Hargobind Nagar on Thursday as a local resident alleged that a group of unidentified men assaulted his family and fired gunshots at their house. While police confirmed that an attack occurred, they are yet to verify the gunfire claim. The accused threw stones at the house, says complainant. (File)

Complainant Mohammad Azad said his children were standing near a food cart outside their house when a group of youths on motorcycles asked them to move the cart. When the children explained that the cart did not belong to them, the men allegedly became aggressive. Azad claimed one of the youths slapped his son and when his wife came out to intervene, she too was assaulted. The group fled.

“About an hour later, they returned with more accomplices. They threw stones at our house. When we stepped out to see what was happening, they attacked us with rods and swords,” Azad said. “I suffered a head injury, and my son and wife were also hurt with sharp-edged weapons. As they fled, they fired several rounds at our house,” he said.

Azad said his family has no known enmity with the attackers and that the violence appeared to erupt over a trivial issue.

Sub-inspector Ram Krishan of the Haibowal police station said CCTV footage showed a group of men assaulting the family. The visuals are not clear enough to identify the accused. No conclusive evidence of gunfire has been found yet. He added that the police would register an FIR after investigation.