Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Family alleges attack in Ludhiana’s Guru Hargobind Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 12, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Complainant Mohammad Azad says a group of bikers attacked his children when they refused to move away a food cart as that didn’t belong to them; probe on, say police

A late-night altercation escalated into violence in Guru Hargobind Nagar on Thursday as a local resident alleged that a group of unidentified men assaulted his family and fired gunshots at their house. While police confirmed that an attack occurred, they are yet to verify the gunfire claim.

The accused threw stones at the house, says complainant. (File)
The accused threw stones at the house, says complainant. (File)

Complainant Mohammad Azad said his children were standing near a food cart outside their house when a group of youths on motorcycles asked them to move the cart. When the children explained that the cart did not belong to them, the men allegedly became aggressive. Azad claimed one of the youths slapped his son and when his wife came out to intervene, she too was assaulted. The group fled.

“About an hour later, they returned with more accomplices. They threw stones at our house. When we stepped out to see what was happening, they attacked us with rods and swords,” Azad said. “I suffered a head injury, and my son and wife were also hurt with sharp-edged weapons. As they fled, they fired several rounds at our house,” he said.

Azad said his family has no known enmity with the attackers and that the violence appeared to erupt over a trivial issue.

Sub-inspector Ram Krishan of the Haibowal police station said CCTV footage showed a group of men assaulting the family. The visuals are not clear enough to identify the accused. No conclusive evidence of gunfire has been found yet. He added that the police would register an FIR after investigation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Family alleges attack in Ludhiana’s Guru Hargobind Nagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On