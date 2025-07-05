Ludhiana: Man fakes grandkid’s birth certificate, two booked

In a bizarre twist to a simmering matrimonial dispute, a man allegedly forged his own granddaughter’s identity with the help of an accomplice to obtain a fake birth certificate, naming the child as someone else’s daughter. The police, which have registered an FIR against two persons, suspect it may have been an attempt to sabotage the mother’s legal custody of the child. The police suspect it may have been an attempt to sabotage the mother’s legal custody of the child. (HT Photo)

The Basti Jodhewal police have registered a case against Jasvir Singh, a resident of New Subhash Nagar, and his accomplice Sunil Kumar of Mayapuri. The two reportedly used forged documents to procure a birth certificate for six-year-old Tanveer Kaur, renaming her as “Raima” and listing Sunil Kumar as her father.

The case came to light after Jasvir’s former daughter-in-law Chinki, currently residing in Mohali, filed a police complaint. She said that following a turbulent marital split, she had initially agreed to let her husband keep custody of their daughter. But in August 2020, after her husband was arrested in a drug trafficking case, she regained custody through the Punjab and Haryana high court, she mentioned in her complaint.

Later, she got to know about the birth certificate bearing her daughter’s forged identity while the child was legally under her care. “They attempted to erase my daughter’s identity and rewrite it with someone else’s name,” Chinki said, accusing her father-in-law and his aide of deliberately falsifying public records to gain leverage.

The complainant also raised suspicion on two police personnel as according to her, the initial investigating team dismissed the forged documents and gave the accused a clean chit, despite “glaring inconsistencies”.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, stated Jasvir Singh and Sunil Kumar have been booked under Sections 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (use of forged documents) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The IPC sections have been invoked as the complaint was filed before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into force. He added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.