Family ID ‘deactivated without prior notice’: Haryana rights panel issues notice to 7 depts as senior citizen alleges denial of basic entitlements

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious note of a complaint submitted by a senior citizen from Panipat, Amar Singh Murwala alleging denial of basic entitlements as his Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) was deactivated without any prior information. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Puneet Arora, protocol, information and public relations officer of the HHRC, said that the commission has taken the complaint seriously and seven departments were issued notices, and specific timelines have been set for the submission of action-taken reports (ATR) in relation to each issue raised.

The complainant told the commission that due to the deactivation of PPP or Family ID, he faced a denial of housing assistance under government schemes and inhuman and unsanitary living conditions at an old age home.

The HHRC, in a statement said that the complainant, a verified beneficiary under the Antyodaya category and a senior citizen, reported that his Family ID was deactivated without any prior notice, inquiry, or opportunity to be heard.

“As a result, he was deprived of multiple welfare schemes, including Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Old Age Pension, Housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (MMAY),” it added.

Murwala, the commission said, was landless, homeless, and socio-economically, disadvantaged, and he alleged that despite fulfilling eligibility criteria, he has not been allotted any accommodation or assistance under either the PMAY or MMAY.

“He continues to live without proper housing, despite repeated appeals to the authorities under unhygienic conditions at Red Cross Old Age Home, Panipat. He has alleged that the living conditions at the facility are extremely unsanitary and unsafe, posing a risk to health and dignity,” the statement read.

Chairperson of the commission, Justice Lalit Batra termed the matter as a “serious case of administrative failure and insensitivity”, further stating that the actions (or inactions) violate the complainant’s right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and statutory duties under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

In his detailed order, Justice Batra ordered immediate verification and reactivation of the deactivated Family ID and also sought a detailed report by the authorities, explaining the deactivation, steps taken for restoration, and future preventive measures.

“The Housing for All Department, Government of Haryana, must reassess the complainant’s eligibility and, if found eligible, allot a 100 square yard residential plot or provide alternate housing support. The commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat, and the secretary, District Red Cross Society, are directed to conduct a joint inspection of the old age home facility,” the judge ordered.