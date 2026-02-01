Faridabad: Artisans are custodians of India’s civilisational heritage, says V-P

Vice-president C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that artisans are the custodians of India’s civilisational heritage. He made the remarks while inaugurating the 39th edition of the Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela here. Radhakrishnan said that the Mela has long been a vibrant symbol of India’s cultural soul, artistic excellence, and civilisational continuity. (HT Photo)

The crafts fair is being held from January 31 to February 15 and showcases the finest traditions of handicrafts, handlooms, culture, and cuisine from different states of the country, as well as from other countries. Radhakrishnan said, “Artisans are the custodians of India’s civilisational heritage and the Mela reflects the nation’s cultural soul and Atmanirbhar spirit, embodying the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.”

The vice president visited the ‘Haryana Apna Ghar’ pavilion, where he received a traditional welcome with a Haryanvi turban. He also explored the stalls of Meghalaya, interacted with artisans, and appreciated their craftsmanship. Radhakrishnan also launched the “Mela Saathi” app to enhance the experience of visitors.

Radhakrishnan said that the Mela has long been a vibrant symbol of India’s cultural soul, artistic excellence, and civilisational continuity. “This festival manifests the timeless Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which regards the world as one family. It brings together skilled hands, innovative minds, and traditions that shape our identity onto a common platform,” he said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister of state for cooperation and Faridabad MP, Krishan Pal Gurjar, and Haryana minister for heritage and tourism, Arvind Kumar Sharma, were among those present on the occasion.

CM Saini said the Mela has evolved into a powerful cultural and economic platform that honours artisans, preserves traditional skills, and connects craftsmanship with sustainable livelihoods. “Surajkund is not merely an exhibition but a cultural movement that has earned recognition across the world. Artisans from India and abroad find new inspiration and opportunities through this platform, which has consistently grown in scale and stature over nearly four decades,” Saini added.

Minister Arvind Sharma said that while 44 countries participated in the fair last year, this year more than 50 countries are represented, with over 700 foreign delegates and representatives taking part. Egypt is the partner nation for this edition, further strengthening cultural exchange between countries.