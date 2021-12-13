Farm labourers’ protest: Passengers stranded for 4 hours as railways services hit in Punjab

Passengers of four trains were left stranded for four hours at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Sunday as members of the Khet Mazdoor Union Sanjhe Morcha blocked railway tracks from 12pm to 4pm in various parts of the state.

The farm labourers were protesting against the Punjab government over their demands for complete waiver of outstanding electricity bills and allotment of five marla plots to the needy. They stated that their meeting last month with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had remained inconclusive.

Trains that got stuck in Ludhiana were Shane Punjab train, Sarbat Da Bhala train, Lal Kuan express and Dadar express. Even though there were no cancellations, a total of 19 trains were affected in Ferozpur division. As many as 14 were delayed while five had to be rescheduled. The farmers also blocked railway tracks in Phillaur, Moga, Ajitwal, Jagraon, Beas and Manawala near Amritsar.

However, as per officials, not many trains were affected. “Traffic from mainly Amritsar to Ludhiana and Ferozpur to Ajitwal-Jagroan rail lines were affected. Luckily, not many trains ply during the time chosen for the protest,” said a senior railway official.

Meanwhile, passengers were left irate, stating that trains have become a soft target for the protestors in Punjab. “If they have issues with the state government, why do they halt trains which ferry passengers from other states as well. This has become an unfortunate trend here in Punjab which leads to the harassment for the public,” said Salil Bansal, a passenger.

A few passengers were even forced to hire taxis and other public transport available to reach their destinations.

“Such incidents need to be curbed, or else, there will a huge law-and-order situation in the country soon,” said another passenger, Anil Tyagi.

Meanwhile, station director Tarun Kumar ordered the rail staff to continuously serve water in the stranded trains and clean the toilets repeatedly.