Farm leaders dragged stir for long for political ambitions: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has said the farmer leaders continued the agitation against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture laws for a year to fulfill their political ambitions.

“I have said this on several occasions that their political interests were behind dragging the farm agitation for a year as they wanted to contest the elections,” Vij said on the formation of a political party by members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

“But they have the right to contest the elections. The formation of a political party will not have impact on the poll prospects of the BJP,” he added.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to begin the vaccination programme for the kids from next month. “The PM cares about every Indian.”

On vandalisation of the statue of Jesus Christ at Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala, he said three teams were n formed to investigate the case and nab the accused.

Vij also took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed him a political actor.

‘Narcotics Control Bureau to check drug peddling’

Earlier, Vij also inaugurated the building of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban of Karnal. He said a data bank of drug addicts will be prepared and efforts will be made to bring them back to the mainstream.

He said that SNCB will help to track the drug peddlers.