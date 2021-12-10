Farmer agitation called off: Khaps in Jind revoke decision to boycott BJP-JJP leaders

After the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farm unions, on Thursday announced to end their over-a-year-long agitation and vacate the protest sites from Saturday, the farmers’ and khap leaders camping at Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza also decided to revoke their decision of boycotting the entry of rulling BJP-JJP leaders in their villages.

Azad Palwan, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Jind president, said after the SKM formally announced to suspend the agitation, they had also decided to revoke their decision of boycotting the entry of ruling party leaders in their villages.

“Thousands of farmers from Jind will visit the Delhi borders to take part in the Vijay Diwas on Saturday and others will celebrate the victory at Khatkar toll plaza. Now, we have no problem with the BJP-JJP leaders. They can visit the district and take part in political, social or government programmes. We have no personal enmity with them,” he added.

Jind district, which falls in the heart of Haryana, emerged as the central point of farmer agitation. BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait also addressed his first rally after the Republic Day violence at Jind’s historical Kandela village in February.

The khaps and farmers had announced to boycott the entry of BJP-JJP leaders in their villages and due to this Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala failed to visit his constituency, Uchana Kalan, during the year-long period. The farmers had also uprooted the helipad area earlier when Dushyant was expected to take part in a social programme at Uchana, following which he cancelled his visit.

Satbir Singh Pahalwan, head of Khera khap, said the khaps had always stood by every section of society during difficult times.

“Most of the people in rural areas are dependent on agriculture and we backed them during the year-long stir. We had taken several measures, including social boycott of BJP-JJP leaders during this time. As we won the battle, now we announce to revoke our decision of banning ruling party leaders’ entry in the villages,” he added.

Sikkim Devi, a prominent farmer leader from Jind, said women had played a huge role in the success of the year-long agitation.

“Our langar sewa would be continued until all farmers reached safety at their homes. This agitation will be known for the unity of youths, aged, women and children. We had broken the boundaries of bad relations with Punjab farmers over the issue of the Satluj-Yamuna link. The opponents attempted various strategies to weaken our agitation but it stood solid like a rock,” she added.

Farmers start packing goods at Tikri, Singhu

The farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri borders have started packing up their trolleys, trucks, cars after the SKM announced to leave the protest sites on Saturday after the Union government accepted their demands. The protesters also celebrated their victory by chanting slogans after the SKM announced to suspend the agitation.

