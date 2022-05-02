Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer held with suspected narcotics near border in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Farmer held with suspected narcotics near border in Amritsar

Alert BSF troops apprehended the farmer, while he was trying to conceal suspicious narcotic packets when he had gone ahead of the fence for farming, BSF, in a statement, said
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended a farmer with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 1.020 kg near the International Border in Amritsar.
Published on May 02, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByANI

Amritsar : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended a farmer with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 1.020 kg near the International Border in Amritsar.

Alert BSF troops apprehended the farmer, while he was trying to conceal suspicious narcotic packets when he had gone ahead of the fence for farming, BSF, in a statement, said.

Troops were deployed on the Kissan security duty, while working ahead of Border Security Fence, when they noticed some suspicious activity of a farmer namely Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village in the area of Amritsar sector.

The farmer, who owns three Kanal land ahead of Border Security Fence, had gone ahead of Border Fence with a tractor and two trolleys.

At about 11.40 hours, he was seen hiding something in his clothes, said BSF. On searching, a BSF Kissan guard recovered one packet hidden in brown colour cloth from his possession.

On searching further in the nearby area ahead of the border fence, the BSF official recovered another packet concealed in a brown coloured cloth lying in the farming field near the international border. The BSF said that the two packets are suspected to be of heroin.

RELATED STORIES

The farmer has been taken in custody of BSF and legal formalities have been initiated with local Police and concerned sister agencies.

BSF said that it is ever committed to fighting against the drug menace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP