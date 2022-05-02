Farmer held with suspected narcotics near border in Amritsar
Amritsar : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended a farmer with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 1.020 kg near the International Border in Amritsar.
Alert BSF troops apprehended the farmer, while he was trying to conceal suspicious narcotic packets when he had gone ahead of the fence for farming, BSF, in a statement, said.
Troops were deployed on the Kissan security duty, while working ahead of Border Security Fence, when they noticed some suspicious activity of a farmer namely Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village in the area of Amritsar sector.
The farmer, who owns three Kanal land ahead of Border Security Fence, had gone ahead of Border Fence with a tractor and two trolleys.
At about 11.40 hours, he was seen hiding something in his clothes, said BSF. On searching, a BSF Kissan guard recovered one packet hidden in brown colour cloth from his possession.
On searching further in the nearby area ahead of the border fence, the BSF official recovered another packet concealed in a brown coloured cloth lying in the farming field near the international border. The BSF said that the two packets are suspected to be of heroin.
The farmer has been taken in custody of BSF and legal formalities have been initiated with local Police and concerned sister agencies.
BSF said that it is ever committed to fighting against the drug menace.
-
3 aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested from Bathinda
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three aides of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar from Bathinda. The arrested have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Sachin, Himmatveer Singh and Balkaran, alias Vicky. The state government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban to intensify action against the gangsters. “With the arrest of these accused, a crime has been averted,” he said.
-
8-month pregnant woman, husband die as truck hits motorcycle in Moga
Moga : A man and the truck driver, Kuljit Singh, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district's wife, who was eight months pregnant, died in a road accident near Khosa Jalal village in Moga district after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck on Sunday. The victims were identified as Sarabjit Kaur (33) and Avtar Singh (34) of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district. Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh said that the couple had gone to Zira to meet the woman's parents.
-
LU to start part-time M Tech programme from session 2022-23
The University of Lucknow will start Master of Technology (M Tech) (Part Time) programme at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology from session 2022-23. According to the proposal, it will be a part-time programme with six semesters meant for the serving engineers/teachers of nearby region (maximum 100 Km) who can attend the classes during evening hours on weekdays and on Sundays.
-
Vada pav, samosa make way for sandwiches and fruits
“We have handed parents a menu card for the week, and we are encouraging them to only send those specific foods in their children's lunch boxes,” said Swati Popat Vats, president, Podar Education Network. The Podar groups run several schools across the country along with Podar Jumbo Kids, a chain of pre-schools. The menu includes sandwiches, fruit and cereal, dry snacks like poha or upma among other things.
-
To reduce patient load, AIIMS to start health centre in Bathinda by May-end
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, is coming up with an off-campus outdoor patient department (OPD) at an urban health centre (UHC) in the city's Beant Nagar to reduce the institute's patient load. AIIMS executive director Dr DK Singh said the state health authorities have handed over the possession of the UHC building to the institute recently and OPD services would begin by the May-end.
