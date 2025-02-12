Farmer leader Baldev Sirsa hospitalised after chest pain at Khanauri protest site

Senior farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa was on Wednesday taken to government hospital in Patiala from the Khanauri protest site after he faced cardiac issues. Senior farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa was on Wednesday taken to government hospital in Patiala from the Khanauri protest site after he faced cardiac issues. (File photo)

The octogenarian was at the protest site when he complained of heart problem after which he was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital.

Farmer leaders at Khanauri said that for the past many months Sirsa too has been taking part in the protest of farmers.

Suddenly, this morning, Sirsa complained of cardiac issues after which he was taken to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Doctors from an NGO at the protest site said they examined the farmer leader after he complained of uneasiness and found his blood pressure was low. An electrocardiogram report was done and a heart problem was detected.

Earlier too, he had complained of heart issues. “We referred him to Rajindra hospital,” a doctor who attended to him at Khanauri and gave first-aid, told the media.

Meanwhile, the farmer leader has been kept under observation in the emergency ward of the hospital.

Farmers are organising a Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri protest site on Wednesday to mark the completion of one year of the ongoing protest.

Senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26 last year in support of demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

He started getting medical aid after a central delegation, led by joint secretary of the ministry of agriculture, Priya Ranjan, on January 18 invited SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM for talks to discuss their demands in a meeting to be held in Chandigarh on February 14.

However, Dallewal did not end his indefinite fast. He was being given intravenous fluids. He had earlier stated that he would not end his fast-unto-death till the Centre accepted farmers’ demands.

Farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their demands.